FRAMED

The old family photograph that needed a new frame was an odd size, 10-5/8 in. by 11-3/8 in., so I knew I couldn’t buy a frame to fit. Starting with a length of straight-grained oak, I used a combination of router bits to create a unique profile for a new frame. I sanded, shellacked, buffed and polished with paste wax. Voila—an exquisite length of picture frame molding!

I calculated how much to add for the mitered corners and then cut the molding into four pieces, two of each length. Then I carefully cut all the miters.

I’ve always used corner clamps to glue miter joints. I carefully aligned the first two pieces and clamped them. Then I repeated the process with the other two pieces. The miters were perfect! I set both assemblies aside to dry overnight.

The next day, I positioned one assembly in a corner clamp and reached for the other. But as I moved the second assembly closer, I realized I’d messed up: Both times, I’d glued together two pieces of the same length. The result was a lopsided frame that no amount of wood filler could disguise! -Alan Underwood

MURPHY’S LAWS OF WOODWORKING

Murphy’s Law states if anything can go wrong, it will. I’m convinced that axiom applies to woodworking. Here are ten examples I’ve experienced:

The more expensive the wood, the more you will waste.

When you drop a piece with freshly applied glue, it will land glue-side down on a pile of dust and shavings.

Every scrap piece will be 1/2 in. short of being useful.

During glue-up, nothing lines up as well as it did during the dry fit.

For every hour you spend woodworking, you spend two hours cleaning up.

The phone only rings when you’re gluing or applying finish.

You’ll always spot the area you forgot to varnish immediately after cleaning your brush.

When you install butt hinges, at least one brass screw will break.

A dropped tool always lands where it does the most harm.

Staining highlights the grain…as well as the blotches, scratches, and glue spots.

-Edwin Hackleman