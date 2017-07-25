Last month I taught two short classes in Germany – a rare exception to my vow to avoid teaching and instead focus on new furniture designs. The reason I taught those two classes is quite personal, so I won’t discuss it here. But during the classes I was struck by an...
Sometimes the journey of becoming a skilled woodworker takes you down paths that didn’t seem important at first. Sharpening hand tools was one of those paths for me. Actually, there were two paths involved. It all started when I got serious about woodworking in the early 1980s. There was a good...
I use my CNC router mostly to make small parts out of solid wood, MDF and plastic. Until recently, I had never done any 3D work with it. Then I saw a photo from one of the students in Build a CNC Router, and I was inspired to try something new....
There are a few drawing tools I find myself using no matter what I’m working on in SketchUp. One of those is the Move tool. It lets me position objects exactly where I want them, but it’s also great for making copies. There are a few ways to copy objects with...
Our Build a CNC Router course is coming up again in April, and I’m really excited about it. I love building, programming and using CNC routers, but seeing the photos from students in this class is even more fun. So many people have built their own machines over the past year,...
The jointer is a versatile tool that’s more than just an electric replacement for a hand plane. This machine can do at least four different jobs well, and there are probably some imaginative woodworkers out there doing even more with their jointers. Flattening One Face of a Board A jointer won’t allow you...
Why do you work with wood? If you’re anything like me there are three reasons woodworking is part of your life. First for me is the thrill of construction. I simply like the process of buying lumber, marking it, cutting it, planing it and joining it. A few hours in my...
The hardest part of designing kitchen cabinets is choosing and accommodating appliances. A typical kitchen has a fridge, range, dishwasher, microwave and coffee maker. Some kitchens have trash compactors, wine fridges, disposals and a bunch of other gadgets. There are standard widths and heights for most appliances, but manufacturers are making...
There’s more than one way to make backs for frameless cabinets. Here’s how to choose the method that’s right for your project. Think about how many materials you want to use for the cabinet boxes. This means all the parts except doors, drawers and drawer fronts. If you plan to use 1/4” or...