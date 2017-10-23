The comment about sawing end grain to allow a wedge to enter end grain of a billet and not jump back out at you sounds good to me. Never tried it. I just score a line across the log’s vertical diameter with a hatchet. I’ll give it a try.
Peter Follansbee told me the other day that when riving end grain of a log use just two wedges , driven into only hardwood above and below the center of the log. Live and learn in two days.It is a winner.
