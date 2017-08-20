Week in Review – August 13-20

By: |

This week, Nancy Hiller demonstrated her simple strategy for installing Blum Tandem slides – one for setting the depth and one for setting the height of the slide in the cabinet box. Her process was developed over years of using jigs that went out of date with slide design revisions. It’s simple and effective!

We set inventory-clearing prices on a few great titles – I have personally enjoyed using Hand Tool Fundamentals over the last couple of months in the Pop Wood office. Also, be sure to check out Christopher Schwarz’s new posts on his dugout chair.

Finally, make sure you leave a comment on Scott’s book giveaway post for your chance to win a copy of Homemade Workshop by James Hamilton.

– David Lyell

Success Isn’t at the Bookstore or the Museum

Dugout Chair Step 1: Get it Out of the Truck

Dugout Chair Step 2: Lose 200 Ugly Pounds

Yes, a Moisture Meter is Essential Equipment

VIDEO: How to Build a Hall Table with Simple Tools – I Can Do That!

Book Giveaway: The Homemade Workshop

Glutton for Punishment: My First Furniture Build

Deep Discounts on 3 Print Titles – Building Arts and Crafts Furniture, Make a Windsor Chair and Hand Tool Fundamentals

How to Repaint Numbers & Graduations on a Steel Ruler: Restoring John Walters’ Rusted Starrett Ruler

How to Install Blum Tandem Slides with 2 Jigs

"Cabinetmaker's Tool Chest," by Robert W. Lang; Dec. 2013 PWM. #toolstorage #toolcabinet #toolchest #workshop #woodworking

A post shared by Popular Woodworking Magazine (@popularwoodworking) on

COMMENT