Week in Review – August 13-20

This week, Nancy Hiller demonstrated her simple strategy for installing Blum Tandem slides – one for setting the depth and one for setting the height of the slide in the cabinet box. Her process was developed over years of using jigs that went out of date with slide design revisions. It’s simple and effective!

We set inventory-clearing prices on a few great titles – I have personally enjoyed using Hand Tool Fundamentals over the last couple of months in the Pop Wood office. Also, be sure to check out Christopher Schwarz’s new posts on his dugout chair.

Finally, make sure you leave a comment on Scott’s book giveaway post for your chance to win a copy of Homemade Workshop by James Hamilton.

– David Lyell