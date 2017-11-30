Lately I’ve been incorporating hand tools more and more into the projects I’m working on. I was recently exploring ways to make rabbets for a serving tray I’m working on as a Christmas gift. There are, of course, numerous ways to make them. I was in the mood to make mine by hand.

As luck would have it – and because I’m the book editor – I happened to have an advance copy of a great new book “Hand Tool Basics” by Steve Branam. It explains several ways to make rabbets by hand from using a chisel to saws to various handplanes.

Here’s a video of Branam showing how to use a selection of planes to make this handy joint.



Of course, the book covers much more than rabbets. “Hand Tool Basics” features tons of great techniques for using and caring for a wide array of tools including chisels, saws, planes and tools for marking, measuring and sharpening. You can pre-order the book at ShopWoodworking.com.

–Scott Francis