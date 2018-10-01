Reducing the stress of glue-ups - Popular Woodworking Magazine

Reducing the stress of glue-ups

tips for glue ups

A carcase with through tenons at the ends and top, exposed dovetails at the ends, and a 32″-wide by 68″-long solid walnut panel back that has to fit perfectly into a shallow groove make for a challenging glue up.

The moment of truth has finally arrived. You’ve measured three times for every cut, tried the fit of every joint, and it’s time for glue.

If you’re anything like me, what should be an exciting time instead carries a vague sense of dread. What if those carefully cut joints turn out to be too tight, splitting a cabinet side? What if you end up with a bowed top? What if the glue sets up before the parts have come together?

Fortunately, there are some measures you can take to minimize the likelihood of disaster. Here are my tips for glue ups.

1. Do a dry run

You may not want to tap every joint home before the final assembly, but you should at least dry-fit as much of the piece as possible to make sure you haven’t cut one of your dovetailed sides backwards (creating the dreaded Z-shape drawer) or left a back panel just enough oversize that it will keep your carcase from coming fully together.

2. Use adhesive with extended open time

Complex glue-ups call for slower-setting glue. A couple of options: Titebond Extend (I will always be grateful to Kelly Mehler for this tip) and West System Epoxy (credit for this one goes to my former employee, Daniel O’Grady).

tips for glue ups

3. Custom-made cauls put pressure where it’s needed

tips for glue ups

To clamp the vertical divider in this 21″-deep sideboard, I used a pair of slightly convex cauls on the underside (where the divider fits into a dado), in tandem with a hollow caul on the top, where the tenons protrude. Note: In this picture the convex caul is set lengthwise on the cabinet top, but in use, it will go across the grain.

On cabinets with solid sides, it’s important to make sure you get clamping pressure at the center of the joint, as well as the edges; otherwise you’ll end up with sides that are curved. Cut cauls just wider than the sides, then take a few swipes off each end with a handplane to produce a slightly convex clamping edge. This will transfer pressure from the edges of the assembly, where your clamp shoes rest, to the center, which in many cases is impossible to reach. (I learned this trick from Roy Griffiths, my first cabinet shop employer.) Because the convexity is minimal, I add a clearly visible arrow indicating which way the caul should go–the kind of quick reference that’s invaluable in the middle of a high-stress glue-up.

tips for glue ups

For exposed tenons that protrude, make a hollow caul that will transfer clamping pressure as close as possible to the center of the joint. (Note: Use paper under the caul to prevent glue squeeze-out from making the caul into a permanent feature of your cabinet.)

tips for glue ups

For the dovetailed ends, I notched cauls around the pins to focus pressure on the tails.

4. Provide support as necessary

Sides, tops, and bottoms of large pieces are likely to sag if you don’t support them adequately. Sturdy blocks, strategically spaced, can work wonders. Just make sure you plan their placement to avoid blocking the path of clamps.

tips for glue ups

A dry run with basic components (floor, back panel, and vertical divider) showed me that 2x4s would be too short to allow for clamp handles on this recent assembly. I ended up using 2x6s, set at an angle to allow the 9-foot pipe clamps to reach from one end of the cabinet’s underside to the other.

5. Know your equipment

Make sure you have room for clamp shoes and handles. If you’ll be placing clamps vertically, set the work piece on blocks to give the necessary room underneath.

6. Minimize distortion

Glue-ups are stressful for work pieces as well as workers. Long sections will want to bow or buckle under clamping pressure. Perpendicular clamping with stout protective blocks will help keep the pressure where it should be–on the joints–while preventing distortion that can sometimes prove permanent.

7. Check for square and twist

Never forget to check for square and twist. Measure the diagonals of openings; they should be equal. If one diagonal is longer, angle the clamps parallel to this direction, then check again. Check for twist by sighting across the front edges while standing at one end of the work piece; the edges should be parallel. If the front edges are not parallel, shim one end of the cabinet as necessary until they all fall in line.

Postscript

The timber species in this piece are black walnut and curly ambrosia maple, all purchased from RRAW Roughcut Lumber. At the time of writing, their website is still under construction, but you can also find them on Instagram @rrawroughcutlumber.

