Reducing the stress of glue-ups

The moment of truth has finally arrived. You’ve measured three times for every cut, tried the fit of every joint, and it’s time for glue.

If you’re anything like me, what should be an exciting time instead carries a vague sense of dread. What if those carefully cut joints turn out to be too tight, splitting a cabinet side? What if you end up with a bowed top? What if the glue sets up before the parts have come together?

Fortunately, there are some measures you can take to minimize the likelihood of disaster. Here are my tips for glue ups.

1. Do a dry run

You may not want to tap every joint home before the final assembly, but you should at least dry-fit as much of the piece as possible to make sure you haven’t cut one of your dovetailed sides backwards (creating the dreaded Z-shape drawer) or left a back panel just enough oversize that it will keep your carcase from coming fully together.

2. Use adhesive with extended open time

Complex glue-ups call for slower-setting glue. A couple of options: Titebond Extend (I will always be grateful to Kelly Mehler for this tip) and West System Epoxy (credit for this one goes to my former employee, Daniel O’Grady).

3. Custom-made cauls put pressure where it’s needed

On cabinets with solid sides, it’s important to make sure you get clamping pressure at the center of the joint, as well as the edges; otherwise you’ll end up with sides that are curved. Cut cauls just wider than the sides, then take a few swipes off each end with a handplane to produce a slightly convex clamping edge. This will transfer pressure from the edges of the assembly, where your clamp shoes rest, to the center, which in many cases is impossible to reach. (I learned this trick from Roy Griffiths, my first cabinet shop employer.) Because the convexity is minimal, I add a clearly visible arrow indicating which way the caul should go–the kind of quick reference that’s invaluable in the middle of a high-stress glue-up.

4. Provide support as necessary

Sides, tops, and bottoms of large pieces are likely to sag if you don’t support them adequately. Sturdy blocks, strategically spaced, can work wonders. Just make sure you plan their placement to avoid blocking the path of clamps.

5. Know your equipment

Make sure you have room for clamp shoes and handles. If you’ll be placing clamps vertically, set the work piece on blocks to give the necessary room underneath.

6. Minimize distortion

Glue-ups are stressful for work pieces as well as workers. Long sections will want to bow or buckle under clamping pressure. Perpendicular clamping with stout protective blocks will help keep the pressure where it should be–on the joints–while preventing distortion that can sometimes prove permanent.

7. Check for square and twist

Never forget to check for square and twist. Measure the diagonals of openings; they should be equal. If one diagonal is longer, angle the clamps parallel to this direction, then check again. Check for twist by sighting across the front edges while standing at one end of the work piece; the edges should be parallel. If the front edges are not parallel, shim one end of the cabinet as necessary until they all fall in line.

Postscript

The timber species in this piece are black walnut and curly ambrosia maple, all purchased from RRAW Roughcut Lumber. At the time of writing, their website is still under construction, but you can also find them on Instagram @rrawroughcutlumber.

