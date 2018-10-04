Milling Your Own Lumber Series

Milling your own lumber gives you total control (beyond what nature provides, of course) over the wood that you’ll use to build your future projects. Thickness, grain presentation, length, width … all those things that make you pause at the lumber yard, “if only it were 1″ wider…” I’m not saying it solves all problems, and there are some things to learn about running a sawmill, but the benefits certainly make it worth considering. That’s why we partnered with Wood-Mizer to make a seven-part series of free videos on Milling Your Own Lumber. We’ll post a new video each Wednesday, covering finding trees to cut, setting up a mill, different ways to slice a log, drying, stacking and we’ll even discuss the business side of things.

Episode 1 introduces our two hosts, Dan Cassens and Logan Wells. We’ll learn why they decided to mill their own lumber, talk about the emergence of urban wood, look at setting up a mill and much more. We’ve set up a page on our website to let you look ahead at the weekly topics, and you can always visit that page again to watch all of the videos. Enjoy!

– David Thiel