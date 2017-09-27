Live at Lunch: No-Fear Chair Making with Christopher Schwarz

We are LIVE on Facebook for our weekly Live at Lunch series. Every Wednesday, I offer a premium video product at a huge discount with a Facebook-exclusive coupon code. This week we are hosting No-Fear Chair Making with Christopher Schwarz. This is an incredible introduction to the fundamentals of making a staked chair. You’ll learn:

• How to orient the legs for proper splay and rake – without a whole lot of math

• The secret to strong leg joints so there’s no need for stretchers between the legs (much less complicated!)

• How to design a comfortable seat without the complication of saddling (shaping)

• How to shape octagonal tapered legs and spindles, with no need for a shaving horse

• To make a curved crest rail from firewood using a super-simple steam-bending method

• And much more!

– David Lyell