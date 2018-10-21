Yes, that’s a shop. Actually, it’s much more than that, it’s Frank Klausz’ shop! Crazy, right?! It’s round because it used to be the water tank for the “estate” that Frank’s house now sits on. Trust me, it’s a beautiful shop and I’ve had the chance to spend a number of happy days with Frank right here. Hmm? What does it look like from the outside? Good question!

Pretty cool! Okay, now here’s the deal. It’s not just the shop. It’s Frank’s whole house. And no, sorry, we’re not giving it away. As many of you might know, Frank officially retired a few years ago, but we’ve been happy to continue to share his woodworking wisdom with lots of folks. He and his wife Edith have been on the property for 30 years, and as with many retirees, they’re ready to downsize. They’ve found a smaller place and so it’s time to put this one on the market! Don’t worry, I’m assured Frank’s tools and machinery will still have a home, there’s a perfectly adequate basement in the new house. We told Frank we’d help spread the word, and we’ve added a link here if you’d like to take a look. And just to whet your appetite, we’ve added a video we shot with Frank a few years ago as he gave us a tour of his house. He’s one of the best! Enjoy!

– David Thiel