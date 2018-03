Bob Flexner is a contributing editor to Popular Woodworking and the author of woodworking finishing books, including “Flexner on Finishing,” “Understanding Wood Finishing,” and “Wood Finishing 101,” available at ShopWoodworking.com. Also available are his DVDs on “Repairing Furniture” and “Refinishing Furniture.” Bob is probably best known for defining the products used in wood finishing and organizing them into categories that make them easily understandable.

How to Get Rid of Black Stains on an Exterior Door In the October, 2017 issue of Popular Woodworking, page 10, I answered a question from a reader concerning how to handle paint on an exterior door that was beginning to lift at the cross-grain joints where water was able to get in and work its way underneath. This inspired another reader...

Apple Home Pod and White Rings on Wood Tables. You may be familiar with the problem Apple is having with their newly released Home Pods and the white rings they sometimes leave on wood surfaces. Apple explains that they come from the vibration-damping silicone attached to the bottom of the Home Pods. "The marks can be caused by oils diffusing...

Finish Thickness Determines Water Resistance More Than Type of Finish I've written this many times and said it many more. The film thickness of a finish is much more important for preventing water getting through to the wood than the type of finish. For example, polyurethane is more water resistant than shellac. But three coats of shellac is much more water...

Methylated Spirits: Is it the Best Solvent for Shellac? A woodworker friend called wanting to know where he could buy some methylated spirits. He had just read in a book that it was the best solvent to use with shellac. So I asked him if the book he was referring to was from England, to which he answered that...

Is There Pigment or Dye in Minwax Stains? Does it Matter? A woodworker friend asked me what type colorants, pigment or dye, were used in Minwax stains. He had called Minwax and was told that they use only pigment, but this didn't match with my friend's experience. I found it not surprising at all that the Minwax tech didn't understand his company's...

French Polishing Vocabulary is Strange and Off-putting: I Think We Should Use Plain English. One of the difficulties with learning to do French polishing is overcoming the exotic vocabulary that continues to be used by some: "charge the rubber," "fad in," "spirit off," etc. This vocabulary was created by English craftsmen 200 years ago, brought to the United States, and it has continued to be...

Brands of Stain Differ in the Amount of Color they Leave on the Wood Stains differ in the amount of colorant they include. On this panel I applied one brand of walnut stain to the left side and another brand to the right side, then wiped off the excess. I let the stains dry thoroughly and applied a second coat of the same stain to...

Here's How to Fix a Spray Pattern that is Heavier on One End A spray pattern, with all the controls on the spray gun wide open, is supposed to be an even, elongated oval shape. If the pattern is heavier on one end than the other, the likely cause is that one or more of the holes in the air cap are plugged up....

A Little Straight Talk on Dyes and Fading The left dye is Transtint metalized dye. The right dye is Lockwood analine dye. Both are water-soluble. I covered the top half of the panel and put it in a west-facing window for six months. You can see that both dyes faded (on the lower areas) but the analine dye faded...