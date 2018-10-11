We’re Launching a Revamped Store!

We’re always working to make your Popular Woodworking experience the best it can be, and we’re getting ready to push the launch button on some improvements in the store that will make your shopping experience better.

• First, we’re unifying our content and shop into a single environment that’ll bring you the best of both worlds, minus the confusion of bouncing between websites.

• Second, we’re sprucing up the search function so that you can get to where you’re going faster.

• Third, graphics and images are going to be updated, too!

Watch for the site update next week, and more news about it closer to the launch.

– The Popular Woodworking Team