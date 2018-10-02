Lie-Nielsen Hand Tool Event at Berea College, Kentucky

I attended Lie-Nielsen’s recent hand tool event in Berea, Kentucky. They make the rounds across the country in the spring and fall, demonstrating their lineup of handtools. It’s an opportunity to put tools to wood and figure out if you’re a bevel-up or bevel-down sort of woodworker. I didn’t walk away with any new tools myself but had a blast talking with the Lie-Nielsen staff and vendors. Here are a few images from the event!

– David Lyell