Follow Friday: Kieran Binnie, Jim Tolpin, Jim McConnell, Anne Briggs Bohnett and more!
There’s so much great woodworking happening out there, and Instagram is one of the best mediums to keep tabs on it. Each week, we’ll highlight some folks you should take a look at, if you haven’t already. After all, we can all use more woodworking inspiration.
First up, Kieran Binnie. He’s a contributor to Popular Woodworking, and his feed showcases a lot of his work in various stages of the building process.
Next up is Jim Tolpin. He’s a prolific woodworking author and teacher (at the Port Townsend School of Woodworking) and a great photographer. If you like hand tools, boats and decades of woodworking wisdom.
So what else should serve as the bandsaws crank wheel at the @nwswb boat shop?
Another person whose feed often inspires me is Jim McConnell. He’s working on a couple projects for the magazine, and he’s always taking photos, both of woodworking and his life.
Soon, we’ll all have a place to sit. #hooray #nomorestandingtoeatbreakfast
If you like woodworking, farms, animals, cooking and fixing stuff, Anne Briggs Bohnett is a must-follow. She takes care of a farm and a bunch of animals in between projects in her shop, and her feed is always inspiring. It’s not just woodworking – it’s living a purposeful life full of making as much as she can.
If you wanna be as cool as my bunny Briggs on #fluffybuttfriday, getting gossamer shavings stuck in your beard, head on over to my YouTube channel to watch my video on sharpening and tuning your handplanes for consistent, repeatable results! #woodworking #handtools #handplane #sharpening #sharp #floof #bunny #fluffy
And of course, if you aren’t yet, follow our Popular Woodworking account. That’s the place you’ll find behind the scenes info, new projects, inspiring posts from our contributors and all kinds of other goodies.
Our latest episode of Popwood Playback features more great woodworking from around the web, router bit case envy and some heavy metal. 💀 🛠️⠀ ⠀ Watch the video by following the link in our bio. Shout out to Jesse de Geest (@samuraicarpenter), Harp Design Co. (@harpdesignco) and KC Woodworks (check out his channel on YouTube).⠀ ⠀ Also, for the record, we would’ve snuck some Metallica in the intro if it weren’t for those pesky copyright laws.⠀ ⠀ #woodworking #woodworkingvideo #popwoodplayback #popwood #woodworkingskills #woodworkingprojects