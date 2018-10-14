Building Floating Shelves and PopWood Playback #40

It has been another busy week around the Popular Woodworking shop! We sent our December issue to the printer, filmed two episodes of I Can Do That! and worked out the cover for our February issue of the magazine. All-in-all, a great week!

I built a floating shelf with five drawers for my episode of I Can Do That! It was born out of an actual need at the Lyell house. We have a fantastic spot for our coffee bar but thought it would be fun to add a shelf above the area to store cups and other accessories. Well, I shared that idea with David Thiel and Andrew Zoellner and they gave it the green light for an episode of I Can Do That! But that wasn’t before a bit of scope creep. We started talking about hiding drawers with magnets and other silliness before we landed on making the entire face a set of drawers. I chose red oak because the rest of my house is clad in red oak. A fate that I’ve simply accepted and don’t question anymore.

Below is a picture of the space that the floating shelf will occupy and below that is this week’s episode of PopWood Playback.

– David Lyell

View this post on Instagram Morning with this one. A post shared by David Lyell (@david_lyell) on Oct 4, 2018 at 5:48am PDT