The latest Nor’easter left us powerless. On Wednesday afternoon we lost electricity to the elements. The snow that began falling that morning didn’t seem that hospitable, to say the least. It was wet and clingy. When I noticed the rate of accumulation and the sagging branches on all the trees in...
Editor's note: The following post is from Zachary Dillinger out of his book, With Saw, Plane & Chisel.
We tried a new format this week for Popwood Playback. We ended up with a slightly longer video, but we included a pretty in-depth first look at the installation of the Kreg Precision Router Lift.
Tabletop buttons are an easy and effective way to attach a table to its base. They allow for seasonal movement as they pivot and slide within their mortise. This video shows a quick and simple way to make buttons with hand tools. You’ll want to mark a centerline with your marking...
When I approached the writing of Measure Twice, Cut Once–and especially later when developing The New Traditional Woodworker – I realized I needed to step back to a time when we woodwrights...
In this series, I’ve covered tools for standardization, tools for measuring and tools for precision. Now, it’s time to bring it all together with a few recommendations for different kinds of woodworking. How much accuracy you need depends on the kind of woodworking that you do. Remember that for hundreds of...
It is surprising how important is a tight throat plate to ensure successful sawing on the bandsaw. A throat plate with a narrow kerf that flanks the blade neatly will prevent small wedge-shaped parts that separate during the sawing process from jamming the blade. Our Grizzly Band saw came with plastic...
Kudos to all who accepted last week’s challenge to match features of my recently completed dining table commission with the list of John Ruskin’s “moral elements of Gothic” from his magnum opus, The Stones of Venice. I am impressed by the thoughtful answers submitted by everyone who wrote in. The winner, ...
Greene & Greene (G&G) breadboard ends are never flush with the edge or top of a table top. This proud look is then capped with a polished Ebony spline embedded in a mortise between the breadboard end and the table top infield. The spline profile is lifted (often called a cloud...