Powerless Woodworker – When a Nor’easter Rolls into Town

The latest Nor’easter left us powerless. On Wednesday afternoon we lost electricity to the elements. The snow that began falling that morning didn’t seem that hospitable, to say the least. It was wet and clingy. When I noticed the rate of accumulation and the sagging branches on all the trees in...

A Quick Method for Creating Tabletop Buttons

Tabletop buttons are an easy and effective way to attach a table to its base. They allow for seasonal movement as they pivot and slide within their mortise. This video shows a quick and simple way to make buttons with hand tools. You’ll want to mark a centerline with your marking...

The Artisan Process – Woodworking Without Electricity

Editor’s note: You can pick up the Jim Tolpin’s Classics Collection for a great price right now over at ShopWoodworking.com.  When I approached the writing of Measure Twice, Cut Once–and especially later when developing The New Traditional Woodworker – I realized I needed to step back to a time when we woodwrights...

How to Make a Plywood Throat Plate for Band Saws

It is surprising how important is a tight throat plate to ensure successful sawing on the bandsaw. A  throat plate with a narrow kerf that flanks the blade neatly will prevent small wedge-shaped parts that separate during the sawing process from jamming the blade. Our Grizzly Band saw came with plastic...