Build a Folding Plant – Project Plan Spotlight

Less than one sheet of plywood and a long afternoon are all you need to build a functional and foldable floral display.

When you have a lot of plants to display, you are always looking for ways to show them off to their best advantage. Or maybe you just want to cover that hole where a gopher dug under the house. Either way, this plant stand is a great way to make a few potted plants look like a huge display. And here’s a bonus feature: the whole thing folds up flat so you can hang it on a garage wall in the off-season.

You can make it using about three-quarters of a sheet of 3⁄4″ CDX plywood, which is essential for outdoor use. The term CDX refers to the quality of the two face veneers and the glue between the plys. So CDX has a “C” and a “D” side (“A” being the best grade) with the “X” referring to the exterior-grade glue. The plys themselves are the same as in any other pine plywood. The shelves are designed to hold 6″ pots, but with care, larger pots are also okay.

