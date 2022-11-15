Scientific Name: Quercus Alba
Other Common Names: Swamp Chestnut, Chestnut Oak, Overcup Oak.
Growing Regions: USA, Canada and Mexico.
Characteristics of Tree: A moderate- ly sized tree, it can reach a height of 100 feet with a trunk diameter of 3 feet in good growing conditions.
Characteristics of Wood: A straight- grained wood that varies in color from pale yellow-brown to pale brown, some- times with a pinkish tint; sapwood is creamy white. When quartersawn, oak shows silvery ray flakes. The wood has a medium-coarse to coarse texture.
Workability: The wood works well with both sharp hand and machine tools. It takes nails and screws well, but its glu- ing properties vary.
Common Uses: Building construction, interior joinery, furniture and cabinet- making, flooring, tight cooperage, boat and ship construction, pews and pulpits, ladder rungs, wagon bottoms, coffins, plywood, veneer, whiskey barrels.
Availability: Readily available.
Wood Movement: Dries slowly with a tendency to check, split and honeycomb. There is medium movement in service.
Finishing Characteristics: The wood accepts stain well and can be polished to a good finish.
Special