 In Wood
Scientific Name: Quercus Alba

Other Common Names: Swamp Chestnut, Chestnut Oak, Overcup Oak.

Growing Regions: USA, Canada and Mexico.

Characteristics of Tree: A moderate- ly sized tree, it can reach a height of 100 feet with a trunk diameter of 3 feet in good growing conditions.

Characteristics of Wood: A straight- grained wood that varies in color from pale yellow-brown to pale brown, some- times with a pinkish tint; sapwood is creamy white. When quartersawn, oak shows silvery ray flakes. The wood has a medium-coarse to coarse texture.

Workability: The wood works well with both sharp hand and machine tools. It takes nails and screws well, but its glu- ing properties vary.

Common Uses: Building construction, interior joinery, furniture and cabinet- making, flooring, tight cooperage, boat and ship construction, pews and pulpits, ladder rungs, wagon bottoms, coffins, plywood, veneer, whiskey barrels.

Availability: Readily available.

Wood Movement: Dries slowly with a tendency to check, split and honeycomb. There is medium movement in service.

Finishing Characteristics: The wood accepts stain well and can be polished to a good finish.

