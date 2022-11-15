Scientific Name: Quercus Alba

Other Common Names: Swamp Chestnut, Chestnut Oak, Overcup Oak.

Growing Regions: USA, Canada and Mexico.

Characteristics of Tree: A moderate- ly sized tree, it can reach a height of 100 feet with a trunk diameter of 3 feet in good growing conditions.

Characteristics of Wood: A straight- grained wood that varies in color from pale yellow-brown to pale brown, some- times with a pinkish tint; sapwood is creamy white. When quartersawn, oak shows silvery ray flakes. The wood has a medium-coarse to coarse texture.