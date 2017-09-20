Live at Lunch! Build a Sturdy Workbench is LIVE on Facebook

One of the perks of working at Popular Woodworking is the unlimited access to the decades of content in our library. The shear number of books, magazines and videos that I have access to is remarkable. Brendan Gaffney started at the magazine about three months after me and it’s not uncommon to see one of our monitors running a video from videos.popularwoodworking.com in the background while we work. There’s just so much to consume and learn from. In fact, Megan’s classic mantra for new hires like Brendan and myself is, “know our content”, and I have to admit, it is taking a while.

With that said, I have become convinced that there are tons of readers out there that either didn’t purchase a DVD when it came out or missed the marketing around a video release. In either case, I have taken it upon myself to get our content out to you, our readers, in a really special format.

Every Wednesday I will host a new episode of Live at Lunch on Facebook. I will set our channel to LIVE and stream an entire premium video for free. I am working to arrange great coupons to get this content into your hands for a discounted price. My hope is that if you like the video you’ll dive deeper into the content with a purchase that gives you the supporting cut list and SketchUp files that will get you into the shop and building with new knowledge.

Someone from the Pop Wood staff will hang out in the comments section to field any questions that you have about the content during the live stream.

Hope to see you over on Facebook next Wednesday!

Below is the live stream we shared today. It was the full two hour DVD of Build a Sturdy Workbench in Two Days with Christopher Schwarz. It normally retails for $14.99. Use the code, FBVIDEO10 and you can pick it up for $4.99.

– David Lyell



