A push pad is essential for jointing, routing or ripping because it keeps your fingers away from the danger zone. I’m always on the lookout for a pad that’s larger and grippier than the standard model. I found one at a home center, of all places, but it’s not sold as a push pad—it’s a molded rubber grout float, used for tiling. It only cost ten bucks.

A grout float has a large, comfortable handle. Its pad is 5/8″ thick and has a surface area of 38 sq. in., twice as large as my other push pads. The larger the surface area, the better the grip and control I have on my workpiece. -John Cusimano