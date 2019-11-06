To save space, my trash can doubles as a work support. I made a dolly with locking casters to fit the can’s bottom, so I can roll the unit to wherever it’s needed.

The work support is adjustable in height. It’s just a round-nosed board with two 1/4″ x 6″ slots, held in place with 1/4″ bolts and jig knobs. I routed curved grooves in the support’s feet to match the trash can’s rim, so the sup-port doesn’t slide off the can. When I want to empty the trash, I just lift off the support. I’ve made reference marks on the support for the correct height of each tool.—Jay McClellan