Have you ever closed an inset door in a cabinet you were building and found that you couldn’t open it, because you hadn’t added the knob yet? Well, I have. Here’s an easy effective solution: Make a little hook from a plastic lid. Cut the opener as shown below, with a raised tab that’s cut on three sides. Fold the tab at its base to give it a little spring. To use, just slide the opener through the door’s gap with the raised tab facing the door’s edge until the tab catches, then pull. For drawers or strong hinges, use heavier plastic.—Charles Mak