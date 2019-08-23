In the process of refinishing an old chair, I found that my random orbit sander’s flat surface didn’t work for sanding the concave hollow of the seat. My sander uses hook-and-loop paper, so I purchased some adhesive-backed hook-and-loop material at the hardware store.

After sticking the material together with the hooks on one side and loops on the other, I cut out a disc shape that was small enough to fit in the center of my sander without blocking the dust collection holes. I then applied the paper over the pad. It worked perfectly to create a slight convex bottom on my sander that conformed to the chair’s curve, and held the sandpaper firmly in place.

-Steve Laber