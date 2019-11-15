Sturdy yet collapsible is easier said than done, but this drying rack is both. It folds flat against the wall to save space until I need it. I made my rack 36 in. tall, with 8″ between levels. Each side of the rack is made by sandwiching hardwood support arms between plywood uprights.

Each arm measures 13/16″ x 1 1/8″ x 28″. The uprights and spacers are 2 1/2″ wide. The uprights hinge on horizontal rails fastened to the wall. When open, 3/4″ x 1″ hardwood runners lay across the arms. Blocks attached to the runners keep the arms spread.

The runners’ top edges are beveled to minimize the amount of surface contacting the finished pieces to be laid on them. When not in use, the runners store on dowels attached to the rack’s hinged uprights.— Gerry Tetrault