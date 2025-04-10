When used as an undercoat or sealer, brushable epoxy greatly reduces expansion and contraction in wood. Coat all parts prior to assembly and make sure epoxy gets down into the fastener holes. If the wood absorbs a lot of the epoxy, sand the first coat after it cures and apply a second coat. Epoxy is not UV-resistant, though, so you must topcoat your project with exterior varnish or paint. The extremely stable epoxy base coat also means that your topcoat will last much longer before refinishing is necessary.

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. Safety Glasses

Handscrew Clamp

Kreg Mini Trak