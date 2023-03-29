Vacuum attachments are a challenge to store. They come in so many shapes! I made this device to keep them all together, within easy reach. It’s just a long chain with shorter lengths of chain branching out from it.

Each branch has a 3″ to 4″ length of 1/2″ dowel fastened to its end. The fastening system is simple: I used pliers to open the chain’s last link, then squeezed it tightly around the dowel.

To hang an attachment, I just turn the dowel parallel to the chain and pass it through the attachment’s hole. –Mark Thiel