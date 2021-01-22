If you have an adjustable countersink bit (like the ones from Insty-Bit), you can loosen the set screw and pull the collar off, then flip it around so the flat side is facing the work. Tighten it where needed to limit your bit travel to the desired depth. –Brian MacAllister

