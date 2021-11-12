For years, I sanded and hand planed panel edges by laying them flat on my workbench. I could never quite squeeze a bench vise into my woodworking budget, so I came up with this fast, inexpensive clamp rail.

I recessed a 36” long 2 x 6, into my workbench’s face, and secured it with wood glue and lag bolts. I kept the clamp rail below the workbench surface, and flush with the face of my bench.

The clamp rail extends down from the bottom of the bench’s face rail about 3-1/2”. Now anytime I need to sand or plane a panel’s edge, I just hold the panel to the workbench and secure it with a couple of clamps. I can support it at any height I need and it doesn’t budge. –Aron S. McLoughlin