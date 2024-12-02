I needed a 1/4″ zero-clearance throat plate for cutting dados the other day, but my throat plate only had a 3/4″ slot in it. I didn’t want to interrupt my project to make or buy a new throat plate, so I turned the old one 180° and cut a new slot in it. Why hadn’t I thought of that before? Now, whenever I make a new throat plate, I make it two-sided right off the bat. –Dean O. Travis

