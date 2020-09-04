I have found a simple way to modify a wooden lever cam clamp to move a table saw fence or router fence in fractional amounts, using easy-to-find hardware: a 1⁄4“-20 T-nut, 1⁄4“-20 carriage bolt, and matching wing nut, washer and hex nut.

You can make your own cam clamps, or buy them from a woodworking store.

Drill a 5⁄16” hole in one end of the cam clamp for the T-nut, and glue the nut in place (I used Weldbond adhesive). Thread the bolt through the nut, then cap it with the hex nut, washer and wing nut.

Your micro-adjuster is ready for action.

I use these for adjusting the fences on my table saw and router table. Just clamp the jig near the fence and rotate the wing nut, causing the carriage bolt head to move the fence. I made both right- and left-side versions so I can nudge the fence on either side of the blade or bit.

With half a rotation of the wing nut I can nudge the fence 1⁄40” (a full rotation is 1⁄20“).

I’ve found with this simple jig that I can sneak up on the very best settings for my fence. Plus, I can still use the cam clamps for my general clamping needs. -Jim Eckblad