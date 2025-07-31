I made this quick-release sanding block from four pieces of 1/2″-thick birch plywood. The top three pieces are glued together. Wrap a quarter sheet of sandpaper around the bottom piece and slip on the top assembly. The toggle clamp locks the top assembly to the bottom.
All four pieces measure 21/2″ wide by 7″ long. The toggle clamp mounts on the bottom piece. The second piece has a hole just large enough for the toggle clamp’s base to fit through. This leaves a lip for the toggle to clamp onto. The third piece has a clearance hole for the entire clamp. The fourth piece is the same as the third, and builds up the block so the clamp sits inside. I glued on pieces of cork to cushion the sanding surface and fortify the toggle clamp’s grip.
