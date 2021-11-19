 In Tricks of the Trade
I made a go-anywhere task light by retrofitting an old, broken fixture with a new, battery-powered LED light. First, I removed the cord and inner workings from the task light.

Then I screwed a plywood disc into the light’s shade and stuck the adhesive-backed LED light to the disc. I’ve used my light for hundreds of hours and the batteries are still going strong, as LED’s use a miniscule amount of power. –Lou Bush

