A storage tray is a useful addition to any stationary tool. After adding this one to my tablesaw, I don’t know how I ever did without it. I made the tray about 3″ deep, just deep enough to store the essentials lower than the surface of my saw, but shallow enough to keep items from getting buried. As a bonus, I found all the parts I needed to build it in my scrap bin.

I bolted the tray to the saw using the factory-drilled holes for adding extension tables. The tray’s top edge is about 1/8″ below the level of the saw, so it doesn’t interfere with the fence. -Dana Atwood