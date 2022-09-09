Even with a zero-clearance throat plate in my tablesaw, a thin cut-off slips through now and then. These pieces can clog a vacuum hose or damage the blades of a dust collector. I made a trap to catch them by attaching a piece of hardware cloth inside my saw, in front of the dust port. The trap also catches a dropped arbor nut or washer. -Dick Burns

