Hanging a wall cabinet is usually a two-person job—one to hold the cabinet level and one to screw it to the wall. I’m nearly always working alone, so I came up with this safe way to wall-mount a cabinet by myself.

Screw a 2×4 to the wall to rest the cabinet to the wall. As long as the 2×4 is level and at the right height, all should go well. When you remove the 2×4 you will have a couple of holes to repair but it’s small price to pay for the hassle you’ll avoid.—M. Sur. Smelser