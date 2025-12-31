I rarely use a stain or dye right out of the can. I make my own custom mixes in small quantities until I get the color just right.

In order to recreate the perfect mix in larger portions, I have to accurately measure the amount of each stain in the mix. Dipping a teaspoon into a can of stain rarely yields an accurate measurement and I always end up with stained hands. Pouring dye from a bottle into a measuring spoon is equally messy.

So now I reach for a plastic straw and dip it into the stain. I block the top with my forefinger and capture some stain in the straw. Then I carefully lift my finger and I can add just the right amount of stain to fill the measuring spoon. Remember the pipettes we used in high school chemistry?!—Lou Bush