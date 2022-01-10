When finishing a flat panel, I use plastic soda bottle caps as standoffs to raise the panel above the bench. First, I finish the back side of the panel. Then I set the wet side on the upturned soda caps and finish the front side. One small problem–the soda bottle tops have a series of protruding points, from breaking the safety seal, which leave a small ring. But that ring is easy to sand out. –Rich Flynn

