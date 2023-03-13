<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
 In Tricks of the Trade
With all the high-tech, expensive tools in my shop, I still find a dozen uses for a simple, inexpensive hunk of paraffin wax. I use it anywhere I need lubrication to slide material: the tops of my tablesaw, router table and jointer, the sides of my miter gauge, the bottom of my router base plates, and so on. I apply paraffin to drawer sides, too, and rub it on the bottom of a plane every ten strokes or so, which makes the plane much easier to push.

If you’re using an oil-based finish, you needn’t worry about contaminating parts for finishing, because paraffin is a petroleum-based product. Paraffin is easy to find–it’s sold as canning wax at grocery stores. You can get a supply that’ll last years for less than $5. –Cliff Thornton

