Every woodworker I know uses water-borne polyurethane. Of all the ways I’ve seen to get a silk-smooth finish, abrasive, steel-wool substitute pads are by far the best. The coarseness of the pad determines the final sheen. A green pad (0) leaves a dull luster, gray (00) leaves satin, and white (0000), gloss. I start with a pad that’s coarse enough to remove imperfections. Then I work through the different pads until I get the luster I want. I made a cork-faced block (1/4″ cork glued onto a wooden block) for flat surfaces. For edge profiles and other contoured surfaces, I just fold the pad over and go. After a final buffing with a soft, clean cloth, I have a flawless finish you just have to run your hand over. —Beverly Stedman

