Wooden wing nuts are so much easier on your hands than metal ones. Plus, it’s a great way to use up shop scraps and leftover hex nuts while avoiding a trip to the hardware store.

Start with a strip of wood that’s about 3/4″ thick, at least 1/8″ wider than the hex nuts, and long enough to work with safely. Using a Forstner bit, drill holes the exact depth of the hex nuts. Size the holes so that the nuts fit snug. Drill a hole sized for a bolt the rest of the way through. Dab some petroleum jelly on the threads with a Q-tip, then apply epoxy around the holes’ shoulders and insert the nuts. The petroleum jelly keeps the epoxy from sticking to the threads. To make sure each nut is level, thread in a bolt. It should stand straight up. When the epoxy has cured, cut and shape the individual wing nuts. -Mark Young