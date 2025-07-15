While on the job site and installing cabinets, I was preparing to scribe a face frame to fit against an irregular wall when I realized I forgot to bring my compass. I was wondering if I had time to go retrieve it when I remembered that an old finish carpenter once showed me how to scribe using regular hardware washers, which I always seem to have on hand. I tried it, and it worked well.

First, place the trim to be scribed as close to the wall as possible. Then select a washer whose ring thickness equals the widest section of the gap you need to close. Place the washer on the trim, with its edge pressed against the wall. Insert the tip of a pencil inside the washer against the edge of the ring closest to the wall. While holding the opposite edge of the washer down with a finger, trace the scribe line all along the gap. Cut to the scribe line and check the fit of the scribe. To refine the fit, you can repeat the scribing process using a smaller-diameter washer. –Mark Weller