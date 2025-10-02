Sanding between coats of polyurethane is tough on sandpaper. And I make it tougher, because I never wait the recommended 72 hours before recoating. But if the finish isn’t bone-dry, the paper is likely to gum up.

When my sandpaper loads up, I clean it using my trusty stripping brush. Its firm nylon bristles remove the gum without wearing out the grit. —Chip Harding