Sanding between coats of polyurethane is tough on sandpaper. And I make it tougher, because I never wait the recommended 72 hours before recoating. But if the finish isn’t bone-dry, the paper is likely to gum up.
When my sandpaper loads up, I clean it using my trusty stripping brush. Its firm nylon bristles remove the gum without wearing out the grit. —Chip Harding
