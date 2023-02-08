<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
 Tricks of the Trade
Having grown tired of bending and tearing sheet sandpaper again and again to get the size I need, I finally decided to employ the time-honored trick of cutting it with a hacksaw blade screwed to a plywood panel. The jig is very quick to make, and it allows you to simply slip a sheet of sandpaper under the blade and tear upward while holding the blade down.

Make sure to insert a thin washer (or a couple small sandpaper scraps) under the blade at each end to raise it slightly off the panel. For quick alignment of sheets for cutting, I drew reference lines on my board, although you could tack some thin guide strips in place instead. — Gregg Lipanovich

