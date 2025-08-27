Here’s a no-frills, adjustable block for making stopped cuts. Cut three pieces of 3/4″ plywood sized to fit your tablesaw’s rip fence. Install a T-nut in one of the side pieces before assembly. Thread a short piece of threaded rod into the T-nut, and then secure a wing nut on the end of the rod with a jam nut. A plastic knob with a stud would work, too.

To use the stop block, position it behind the blade at the desired setting and twist the wing nut. That locks the block in place. –Ken Minnaert