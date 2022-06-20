Whenever creating small pieces that include a routed detail of some sort, it’s best to do the routing on the larger “parent” board, and then separate the small piece from the larger. However, this isn’t always possible, and you may find yourself needing to rout a small piece. The question, of course, is how to safely hold the piece without endangering your fingers.

With any luck, you already have the answer at hand: a large handscrew. It’s the perfect tool for securely grasping small pieces because it’s big enough to keep your hands at a safe distance; it’s wood, so you won’t damage your expensive bits should something slip; and the jaws can be adjusted to hold even wedge-shaped workpieces. If you don’t already own a large handscrew, it’s worth investing in one for this, as well as all sorts of other shop tasks. –Dick Johnson