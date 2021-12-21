 In Tricks of the Trade
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

Some people get pretty worked up about using the right word for the right joint. Perhaps they have a point since imprecise use of terms can lead to confusion. So, to be precise, here are the proper definitions:

  • A dado is a U-shaped, square-bottomed channel cut across the grain.
  • A groove looks just like a dado, but runs with the grain. A lot of people call a groove a dado I think that’s OK – but imprecise.
  • A rabbet is an L-shaped channel cut across or with the grain. A rabbet is always cut on the stock’s edge.
Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

, , , ,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

0

Start typing and press Enter to search

Use Dividers for Quick & Easy Dovetail Layout – No MeasuringTechniques