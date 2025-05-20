I have a couple tools from which I frequently remove the dust collector hoses. I got tired of getting out my screwdriver and cranking out the adjustment bolt every time. After a bit of experimenting I came up with this quick-release solution that uses a wire hose clamp and a plastic spring clamp with removable jaws.

First, remove the adjustment bolt from the wire clamp. Then cut about 1“ from each clamp wire. Next, bend the end of the clamp wires into hook shapes. Drive out the jaw pins from the spring clamp and discard the jaws. Put the pins back into the spring clamp and attach the hooked end of the clamp wires to the pins. Bend the hooks down tight to secure them to the pins. – Jeff Streba