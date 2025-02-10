 In Tricks of the Trade
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

I find my stock band saw table too small to support many workpieces, so I outfitted it with a larger, auxiliary table. However, I wanted to be able to remove it quickly when I needed to utilize my saw’s maximum cutting height.

The solution was easy. I simply cut a plywood table to the desired size, then used a square to mark the location of the intended saw kerf that extends to the center of the panel. After band sawing to the line, I held the panel in place and carefully traced the outline of my stock table onto the underside of the panel. I removed the panel and glued wooden cleats in place along my lines, just rubbing the glued parts together. (No need to use screws or nails here.) After the glue dried, I attached a wooden clip to each cleat with a single screw, notching the underside of each clip as necessary to accommodate the thickness of the stock table. By pivoting the clips out of the way, I can remove the table in about five seconds. –Craig Bentzley

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

, , ,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

Start typing and press Enter to search

Cherry Wall CabinetProjects