I find my stock band saw table too small to support many workpieces, so I outfitted it with a larger, auxiliary table. However, I wanted to be able to remove it quickly when I needed to utilize my saw’s maximum cutting height.

The solution was easy. I simply cut a plywood table to the desired size, then used a square to mark the location of the intended saw kerf that extends to the center of the panel. After band sawing to the line, I held the panel in place and carefully traced the outline of my stock table onto the underside of the panel. I removed the panel and glued wooden cleats in place along my lines, just rubbing the glued parts together. (No need to use screws or nails here.) After the glue dried, I attached a wooden clip to each cleat with a single screw, notching the underside of each clip as necessary to accommodate the thickness of the stock table. By pivoting the clips out of the way, I can remove the table in about five seconds. –Craig Bentzley