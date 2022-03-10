In need of some quick lumber storage, I rummaged around my shop for a solution. I discovered a length of PVC pipe left over from a plumbing job and cut it into three 12″ pieces. I also found some 1/2″ rope and cut it into three pieces, 5′ long. I tied knots on the ends of each piece and slipped them through the pipes. I used heavy-duty wire staples to attach the ropes to the ceiling joists. The knots keep the ropes from slipping through the staples. Once my racks were hung, I gave them the “pull-up test”. They held my 250 lbs. with ease! –Jeff Coleson

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. Forstner Bits

48" Bar Clamp

Titebond III Wood Glue