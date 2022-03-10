 In Tricks of the Trade
In need of some quick lumber storage, I rummaged around my shop for a solution.  I discovered a length of PVC pipe left over from a plumbing job and cut it into three 12″ pieces. I also found some 1/2″ rope and cut it into three pieces, 5′ long.  I tied knots on the ends of each piece and slipped them through the pipes. I used heavy-duty wire staples to attach the ropes to the ceiling joists.  The knots keep the ropes from slipping through the staples. Once my racks were hung, I gave them the “pull-up test”. They held my 250 lbs. with ease! –Jeff Coleson

