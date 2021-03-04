I use this inexpensive and easy-to-make jig to press a workpiece against the fence of a band saw, but it would also be useful on a table saw or router table. The design consists of some scrap wood, a furniture wheel, two screws, two washers and two wing nuts; it is secured in the miter slot.

I used a furniture wheel (in this case from a sofa) because it is designed to handle a heavy load. A toy wheel might be too weak.

The two arms of the jig use a loose joint consisting of a point on one part and a notch (or a series of notches) on the other. This loose joint guarantees that the forces are evenly distributed on the two arms.

The screws have hexagonal heads that fit reasonably well in the miter slot – the fit does not have to be exact.

You don’t need to worry about instability in the arrangement; the different forces balance well. But in the unlikely event one arm slips on the table, place a bit of folded sandpaper beneath it.

When you set up the jig to use it, make sure the angle at which the two arms meet isn’t too open; if it is, one or both arms might slip. –Anders Gardo