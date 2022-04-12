After cutting out plugs on the drill press, I used to saw them from their blank using the table saw. Unfortunately, this would often send the freed plugs flying across the shop, forcing me to hunt for them afterward. I recently discovered a much better approach. I drill the plugs right at the edge of the blank, which exposes one side of the plugs, allowing me to easily pop them free with a chisel. — Otis Greenwell

